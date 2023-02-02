Prince Harry recalls 'difficult chat' with Chelsy Davy about 'future'

Prince Harry admits his devotion towards military life hindered his relationship with girlfriend Chelsy Davy.



In the memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex recalls the 'difficult' conversation he had with his girlfriend about their life together.

He writes: "I recall one difficult chat. What were we doing? Where were we heading?She knew I cared about her. But she felt unseen. I am not visual. She knew how desperate I was to go to war. How could she not forgive my being a bit detached? I was taken aback."

"I explained that this was what I needed to do, the thing I’d wanted to do all my life, and I needed to do it with all my heart and soul. If that meant there was less heart and soul left over for anything or anyone else, well…I was sorry," he notes.

Harry and Chelsy broke up in 2010, six years after they began dating in 2004.