 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez flaunts ‘natural beauty’ in candid makeup-free selfies

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Selena Gomez flaunts ‘natural beauty’ in candid makeup-free selfies
Selena Gomez flaunts ‘natural beauty’ in candid makeup-free selfies 

Selena Gomez wowed fans as she flaunted her natural beauty in the latest social media post.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, took to her Instagram on Wednesday and dropped several makeup-free selfies.

Gomez treated her 375million followers with the unfiltered new clicks, in which she was seen donning two different sweatshirts, including a black one and blue one.

The Wolves singer also had her hair wavy and down and gave a slight smile to the camera. She simply captioned the post "me."

Gomez’s post garnered love and praise in no time. The singer’s fans and celebrity pals flocked to the comments section, leaving love-filled comments.

Nicola Peltz-Beckham wrote, "Most beautiful ever," while fitness influencer Whitney Simmons also said, "Love you perfect sweet angel bby."

Gomez’s latest post came after she had to give an update on her health as fans questioned her hand tremor in a recent video.

More From Entertainment:

BTS' Jimin reveals unseen 'eye-tattoo' with ARMY

BTS' Jimin reveals unseen 'eye-tattoo' with ARMY
Jessica Biel drops heartwarming tribute for Justin Timberlake on 42nd birthday

Jessica Biel drops heartwarming tribute for Justin Timberlake on 42nd birthday
BTS' Jimin says he lost 6 kg ahead of collaboration with Taeyang

BTS' Jimin says he lost 6 kg ahead of collaboration with Taeyang
Netflix upcoming 'The Vince Staples Shows': Everything to know

Netflix upcoming 'The Vince Staples Shows': Everything to know
Netflix releases trailer for upcoming rom-com movie 'Faraway': release date, cast

Netflix releases trailer for upcoming rom-com movie 'Faraway': release date, cast
Alyssa Milano apologises to Britney Spears for questioning her well-being in tweet

Alyssa Milano apologises to Britney Spears for questioning her well-being in tweet
Tom Brady embarking on solo life following split from Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady embarking on solo life following split from Gisele Bündchen
Doja Cat says it’s ‘disrespectful’ to Britney Spears comparing their shaved heads

Doja Cat says it’s ‘disrespectful’ to Britney Spears comparing their shaved heads
Netflix ‘Stranger Things’: Finn Wolfhard says he is ‘proud’ of co-star Noah Schnapp

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’: Finn Wolfhard says he is ‘proud’ of co-star Noah Schnapp
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded 'Pariah couple' by royal expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded 'Pariah couple' by royal expert
Prince Harry says Chelsy Davy's parents were best 'in-laws' from ground up

Prince Harry says Chelsy Davy's parents were best 'in-laws' from ground up
Meghan Markle ignores Hilaria Baldwin after Alec Baldwin charged in 'Rust' shooting

Meghan Markle ignores Hilaria Baldwin after Alec Baldwin charged in 'Rust' shooting