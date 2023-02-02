Pakistan win over India in friendly baseball match

The Pakistan team celebrates its victory in the West Asia Cup during the award ceremony on February 2, 2023. — Twitter/Pakistan Federation Baseball

Pakistan’s baseball team emerged victorious against the Indian team on Thursday, scoring 12-1 in a friendly baseball match in Islamabad.

The match played had over seven innings, during which Zakir, Waseem and Shehzad scored two runs each.

It must be noted that the match between the arch-rivals was organised after the conclusion of the West Asia Cup on Wednesday, in which Pakistan emerged as victors by triumphing against Palestine 11-3, in the final.

The Pakistan Federation Baseball took to Twitter to congratulate the winners, saying: “CONGRATULATIONS: Pakistan the New West Asia Cup baseball Champ. Team Palestine wins the hearts of the people with their outstanding display. Pakistani pitcher’s AMJAD and ZOHAIB made too difficult for Palestine players.”

Earlier, the hosts beat Sri Lanka by 16-1 to book their place in the final of the event.

Meanwhile, Palestine defeated Bangladesh in the other semi-final to qualify for the title clash.

In the tournament's opening match, the 43rd-ranked Pakistani team defeated Afghanistan 17-0 to start things off, while in the second match, the hosts beat Bangladesh 14-0.

It should be noted here that the West Asia Cup featured teams from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Palestine.



After qualifying for the final, Pakistan and Palestine also booked their place in the Asian Baseball Championship, which serves as a Baseball World Cup qualifying event.

Friendly match with India

The News reported earlier today that India has invited Pakistan to play the friendship baseball series in India in April with India captain Ankit Joshi calling it an effort to revive sporting relations between the two neighbouring countries.

Captain Ankit Joshi while sharing the news said that they were eagerly waiting for the Pakistan team to travel to India for the friendship series. Joshi was also accompanied by Indian Baseball Federation secretary Harish Kumar.

“We have invited the Pakistan baseball team to play at least a three-match series in India in April to set the sports exchanges rolling. Pakistan has accepted the invitation and now we are eagerly waiting for the West Asian champions to cross the border and play the series,” Harish said.

A growing game

Baseball is still in the infancy stages in Pakistan, where leagues are few and far between and games are played on soccer fields.

The sports got its start in the country in 1992, when Syed Khawar Shah founded the Pakistan Federation Baseball. They played on a rudimentary baseball diamond at the US Embassy and the coaches main instructional tool were American baseball videos.