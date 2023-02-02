Kris Jenner officiates as Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi renews their vows

Kris Jenner officiated the ceremony as Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi renewed their wedding vows, 15 years after tying the knot.



On Thursday, February 2, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi said, "I do" all over again in their Los Angeles home, with friend Kris Jenner as an officiant.

Ellen, dressed down in a blue jacket and khaki slacks with sneakers, was taken aback when Portia walked towards her in her old wedding gown.

As per Daily Mail, the former talk show host thought that she was merely attending Portia's birthday celebration.

Ellen, 65, shared a snippet of the video on her Instagram and captioned it, "Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows, Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday."







