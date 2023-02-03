Harry Styles suffers wardrobe disaster in front of his first celeb crush Jennifer Aniston

British musician Harry Styles appeared confused as he suffered an onstage wardrobe malfunction while performing in front of his first celeb crush Jennifer Aniston last week.



Former One Direction member, while entertaining to his Calif audience, dropped to his knees in front of the 'Friends' alum and split his pants. Styles finished out the performance with a towel hiding the rip.

After making a shocked face at the crowd, the singer covered the tear with his hands and good-naturedly rolled his eyes at his bandmates.



Jennifer Aniston was onstage when Styles ripped his paints. Kylie Jenner, Trevor Noah and Ellen DeGeneres also attended the concert.

However, Twitter users were quick to poke fun at the fact that Styles once admitted to crushing on Aniston, with one wrote: “Harry’s first ever celebrity crush (jennifer aniston) is in the audience tonight and he F ***NG RIPPED HIS PANTS in front of her.”

Another added, “If I were Harry, just thinking about ripping my pants in front of Jennifer Aniston would send me into early retirement.”



DeGeneres asked Styles about his “first celebrity crush” back in January 2020 during a rapid-fire interview. The Grammy winner paused for a moment before replying, “Probably Jennifer Aniston, I think.”