 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Pamela Anderson’s shocking confession about being ‘molested’ by babysitter

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Pamela Anderson’s shocking confession about being ‘molested’ by babysitter
Pamela Anderson’s shocking confession about being ‘molested’ by babysitter

Pamela Anderson recently revealed she was abused by her female babysitter in new Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story.

The Baywatch star recalled, “I had some horrible things happen when I was little.”

“I had a babysitter and my parents thought she was a great babysitter because she brought presents all the time, but she was molesting me.”

She continued, “It was three or four years of abuse. She always told me not to tell my parents. I tried to protect my brother from her. I tried to kill her.”

Pamela explained, “I tried to stab her in the heart with a candy cane pen. And then I told her I wanted her to die and then she died in a car accident the next day.”

“So, I thought I killed her with my magical mind and I couldn't tell anyone. But I was sure that I did it, that I wished her dead and she died,” confessed Pamela.

She added, “I lived with that my whole really young life.”

More From Entertainment:

Jessica Simpson breaks her silence on secret relationship with ‘movie star’

Jessica Simpson breaks her silence on secret relationship with ‘movie star’
Sex, lies and video cams: Andrew Tate turned women into slaves, prosecutors say

Sex, lies and video cams: Andrew Tate turned women into slaves, prosecutors say
Sarah Michelle Gellar confesses Dolly Parton was ‘secret producer’ on Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Sarah Michelle Gellar confesses Dolly Parton was ‘secret producer’ on Buffy The Vampire Slayer
Paul Rudd notes joining Marvel Studios was like doing Dancing With The Stars

Paul Rudd notes joining Marvel Studios was like doing Dancing With The Stars
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor reveal they were each other’s ‘rebounds’

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor reveal they were each other’s ‘rebounds’
Sam Neill issues clarification statement after scammers use his name in love scams

Sam Neill issues clarification statement after scammers use his name in love scams
Alan Cumming responds to Piers Morgan criticism over OBE return

Alan Cumming responds to Piers Morgan criticism over OBE return
Michaela Coel explains why nepotism makes her feel ‘defeated’

Michaela Coel explains why nepotism makes her feel ‘defeated’
John Legend addresses his older children’s reaction to the newborn

John Legend addresses his older children’s reaction to the newborn
Emma Roberts and Ashley Benson snapped mingling outside a restaurant

Emma Roberts and Ashley Benson snapped mingling outside a restaurant

Steve Martin pokes fun at Ben Stiller, calling him ‘a nepo baby’: Watch

Steve Martin pokes fun at Ben Stiller, calling him ‘a nepo baby’: Watch
Kylie Jenner celebrates son Aire's first birthday with a heartfelt video: 'Best year of my life with you'

Kylie Jenner celebrates son Aire's first birthday with a heartfelt video: 'Best year of my life with you'