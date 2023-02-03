PML-Q leader Chaudhry Wajahat, son Moosa Elahi booked in attempted murder case

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Moosa Elahi. — PID/Facebook/File

PML-N leader Muhammad Ali named 11 in attempted murder case.

House attacked, fired upon with intent to kill, says the FIR.

Wajaht, Moosa already booked in a terrorism case.

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain and his son Moosa Elahi have been named along with nine others in an attempted murder case by a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Ali.

The case against the PML-Q leaders was filed at the Karianwala police station of Gujrat.

In the FIR, plaintiff Muhammad Ali accused 11 people including Chaudhary Wajahat and Moosa Elahi of attacking and firing at his house in an attempt to murder him on January 23.

The PML-Q leaders are already booked under terrorism charges after an audio leak allegedly plotting to kidnap a woman lawmaker.

In the audio the duo could be heard planning to threaten the lawmakers, forcing them to go underground. The complainant said that following the audio leak, Moosa and Wajahat appeared in Kotla Arab Ali Khan with nearly 25 armed men and terrorised residents at gunpoint.

In the complaint, it was alleged that the armed men allegedly thrashed many locals and threatened elders of the area with kidnapping and killing them. They allegedly opened fire on the elders and then fled.

It is to be noted that after the emergence of apparent differences within the party ranks the PML-Q's general council removed Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the party chief and replaced him with Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain.

Rally against a police raid on Elahi's residence

Muslim League-Q supporters staged a rally against a raid at Parvez Elahi's house in Gujrat on Wednesday.

The Punjab Police raided former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi's Gujrat residence to arrest Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain on February 1.

The rally, taken out from Muslim League House to Press Club on Davis Road, was led by PML-Q Punjab President Khadija Umar Farooqui.

Umar termed the raid an incident of political victimisation, urging the Supreme Court to take notice of the 'attack.'