Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' inching closer to INR 400 crore in India on Day 9

'Pathaan' crosses the mark of INR 700 crore worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has turned out to be the most-loved film of 2023; the film continues to set new records.

It has only been nine days to the release of the Khans’ spy thriller; it is still not coming slow at the box office as it has crossed the mark of INR 700 crore globally. Meanwhile, Pathaan is inching closer the mark of INR 400 crore domestically.

At present, the total collection of the film stands at INR 363-365 crore in India. The film is not only breaking all records nationally but also internationally.

As per Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh: “#Pathaan crosses 700 Crs at the WW Box office in 9 days.”

Written and directed by Siddharth Anand, Film Pathaan has made the audience go crazy. The film has become a basis of the revival of the Hindi cinema as it growing weaker day by day after witnessing back to back flops.

Pathaan backed by Yash Raj Films released worldwide on January 25, reports IndiaToday.