 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Arbaaz Khan all set to host a chat show 'The Invincibles'

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

The Invincibles is a chat show featuring legendary Bollywood celebs; Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar, Mahesh Bhatt and others
'The Invincibles' is a chat show featuring legendary Bollywood celebs; Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar, Mahesh Bhatt and others

Actor Arbaaz Khan is all set to host a new chat show named The Invincibles that will features many legendary personalities from the Bollywood industry.

The new chat will be a six-part series consisting of guests including his father Salim Khan, Lyricist Javed Akhtar, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Waheeda Rahman, and Shatrughan Sinha.

Arbaaz shared the first glimpse of the show on his Instagram and also dropped a minor hint about the plot. “The Invincibles brings you a glimpse into the beautiful journeys of these evergreen Bollywood Legends.” New episodes will be released every week on Friday on Bollywood Bubble.

Khan, in a statement, revealed: ”Cinema is evergreen and I wanted to create a series that evokes nostalgia. Quite often, I have this fear that the stories we’ve grown up listening to will get lost if we don’t document them.”

“This is my attempt at playing a biographer for an industry that I have seen up close and personal. I want to chronicle the legendary stories and celebrate the people who’ve created gold in the process, concluded the Dabangg producer.”

The first episode of The Invincibles will feature Arbaaz Khan’s father renowned writer Salim Khan, reports IndianExpress. 

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' inching closer to INR 400 crore in India on Day 9

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' inching closer to INR 400 crore in India on Day 9
Siddharth Anand reacts to Pathaan being compared to Hollywood films

Siddharth Anand reacts to Pathaan being compared to Hollywood films

Renuka Shahane reveals how her ambitions were shamed when she started working

Renuka Shahane reveals how her ambitions were shamed when she started working

Hansika Motwani discusses post marriage life in new interview

Hansika Motwani discusses post marriage life in new interview

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earns more than 336 crore within two weeks

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earns more than 336 crore within two weeks

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to get married on 6th February, REPORT

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to get married on 6th February, REPORT

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' did not only postpone in respect of 'Pathaan', there were other reasons

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' did not only postpone in respect of 'Pathaan', there were other reasons
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' gets new release date

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' gets new release date
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff recreate 'Selfiee' song 'Mein Khiladi', fans go crazy

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff recreate 'Selfiee' song 'Mein Khiladi', fans go crazy
Nawazuddin Siddqui's wife's lawyer reveal 'the actor's family is torturing Aaliya Siddiqui'

Nawazuddin Siddqui's wife's lawyer reveal 'the actor's family is torturing Aaliya Siddiqui'
Shilpa Rao says 'Besharam Rang' didn't become an instant hit due to controversy

Shilpa Rao says 'Besharam Rang' didn't become an instant hit due to controversy

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan might collaborate for a big budget film: Reports

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan might collaborate for a big budget film: Reports