Friday Feb 03 2023
Kapil Sharma flaunts his drumming skills at Mika Singh's 'colorful house'

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Kapil Sharmas film Zwigato is set to release in India on March 12
Kapil Sharma's film 'Zwigato' is set to release in India on March 12

India’s most talented comedian Kapil Sharma, who is known to have a melodious voice, stuns the audience yet again with his drumming skills.

Taking it to his Instagram, Kapil shared the video of him playing drums. He also thanked singer Mika Singh for letting him play the drums at his place.

He wrote: “Free style drum session at @mikasingh Paaji’s colourful house #music #musician #drummer #gratitude.”

Singh praised Sharma’s talent, wrote: “Kya baat hai bhaaji tussi super talented nahi multitalented ho. Love you always.”

Choreographer Mukhti Mohan also commented on the post, wrote: “Oh lailaaa gulu gulu .. gulugulu wali beat hai yeh.”

Meanwhile, fans are also impressed by his hidden talent. Some of them think Kapil has left his drummer friend Dinesh at the Kapil Sharma Show behind as one of them wrote: “Dinesh Be like: Ye bhi tum hi krlo mai job chod du,” while another fan wrote: “Ab Dinesh ko Nokri se Hatane ka plan hai.”

Earlier in 2020, the Madno singer shared a video of the Zwigato actor playing drums at his house.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma’s film Zwigato that gained an international recognition is set to release in India on March 12, reports IndianExpress. 

