Kylie Jenner blasted for ‘tone deaf’ kids’ birthday theme after Astroworld tragedy 

Friday Feb 03 2023
Friday Feb 03, 2023

Kylie Jenner landed in trouble after she flaunted the Astroworld Festival themed decorations for her kids, Stormi and Aire, on her social media.

The reality TV star decorated her mansion for the fifth and first birthday of her daughter and son respectively, attracting massive backlash from fans.

Social media users bashed the Kylie Cosmetics owner over her “tasteless and tone deaf” decorations which were quite similar to those seen at Astroworld.

For the unversed, Travis Scott 2021 concert was hit with tragedy resulting in death of 10 people after fatal crowd crush.

"Isn’t this tasteless after the Astroworld tragedy … where children died," one user took to Reddit to criticize the event.

"CHILDREN died at Astroworld — only fitting that they would make it into another birthday party theme," one angry user said, "So tone deaf."

Another comment on the website read, “Kylie using Astroworld branding for her children’s birthday party is a bit scary to me.”

One more Reddit user slammed Kylie: "Look I get Travis is the father of these kids but it is 2023, having an Astroworld themed party for your child’s fifth birthday is out of touch (expletive).”

"It was one thing the first couple of times Kylie went with this Stormi world theme but I think after that concert tragedy she should have picked something else for the theme."

