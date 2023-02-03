 
Shah Rukh Khan replies to Paulo Coelho's tweet, asks him for a meetup

Paulo Coelho calls Shah Rukh Khan 'Legend'

Recently, renowned Novelist Paula Coelho penned a tweet especially for superstar Shah Rukh Khan praising him; the actor has now replied him back.

On February 2, Paulo shared the video of the fan gathering held outside SRK’s Mannat bungalow in Mumbai. While sharing the video he called SRK a king and legend. Moreover, he also suggested the people living in the West to watch his film My Name is Khan.

“King. Legend. Friend. But above all Great Actor. (For those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest ‘My Name is Khan – and I am not a terrorist.)”

Shah Rukh has now responded to his tweet asking him to meet him as soon as possible.

“You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon!! Bless you.”

Amidst the Pathaan success, the world is going crazy after Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has made the world fall in love with him all over again. Even though, he is known to be the romance king but the audience is loving him in his action role directed beautifully by Siddharth Anand.

Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in vital roles, reports IndiaToday. 

