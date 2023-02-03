 
entertainment
Friday Feb 03 2023
Ryan Reynolds makes surprise appearance at Toronto restaurant

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Ryan Reynolds treated fans with a surprise appearance at an Italian eatery during his latest visit to Toronto.

The Free Guy star made an unexpected entrance at an Italian restaurant hours after making a surprise visit to Seneca College.

Reynolds met several journalism students at Seneca and went for a tour throughout the campus on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The Deadpool actor also shared a snap of the visit to his Twitter, where he wrote, “Thank you for the tour, @SenecaCollege. Wish something like this existed when I was starting out. #SenecaProud”.

Hours after his visit to the college, Reynolds was spotted at Il Pistino, an Italian eatery in Unionville. The owners posted the actor’s visit on their Instagram Story.

“Thank you @vancityreynolds for joining us,” reads the Instagram Story post from the restaurant, which featured the Red Notice actor bearing a smile.

Destination Markham shared that post on Twitter, the city’s tourism board, which Mayor Frank Scarpitti retweeted.

“When you’re in the neighbourhood well of course you make time to drop into one of our best restaurants, Il Postino,” tweeted the mayor.

