Shahid Afridi posts heartfelt note for daughter Ansha after nikah with Shaheen

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi Saturday wrote a heartwarming note for his daughter Ansha Afridi, who recently got married to young pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Friday.

Ansha's nikah ceremony with the ace pacer was held at a local Karachi mosque a day earlier. However, the bride’s Rukhsati will take place later.

Soon after the nikah, a reception was also held where cricketers Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan, as well as squash legend Jahangir Khan, were among the attendees.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi posted a touching note for his daughter.



"Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart," he wrote.

The former player said he gave his daughter in nikah to Shaheen and congratulated the newly-wed couple.

The post has been viewed by over 133k users and garnered hundreds of well wishes and prayers from fans and followers.

The duo was engaged two years ago.



Speaking in an interview on Geo News' show "Aik Din Geo Kai Sath", the left-armer revealed that it was his wish to marry Afridi’s daughter.

"It was my wish and Alhamdulillah [thanks to Allah Almighty] it is fulfilled now," Shaheen said while blushing during the interview.

When asked whether Ansha felt jealous about his female fans, the 22-year-old cricketer said: "I am not sure, maybe she feels something like that.”

The host asked the young pacer about upsetting his numerous female fans after getting engaged so soon, replying to which he said: “I found my heart and that's enough for me."