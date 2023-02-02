Preparations for Shaheen Afridi's wedding in full swing

Shaheen Afridi (left), Shahid Afridi with daughter Ansha Afridi. — Instagram/Twitter/File

KARACHI: National team fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has reached Karachi along with his family for his marriage to legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi's daughter, Ansha.

Shaheen is set to marry the daughter of Pakistan’s star player on Friday, February 3.

According to family sources, Shaheen Afridi and Ansha will sign their nikah nama — a marriage contract officiated by a cleric in Muslim weddings — now while the rukhsati (seeing off) will take place later.

Fans will be excited to know that Shaheen and Ansha's marriage preparations are underway and the groom-to-be and his family have reached the port city. The pacer got engaged to Ansha two years ago.



The sources told Geo News that the Mehndi ceremony will be held tonight in the city of lights.

It is also worth mentioning that the wedding invitation for the ceremony is going viral on social media. However, no one from the two families has verified whether the card is real or fake.

In an earlier interview on the show “Aik Din Geo Kai Sath” on Geo News, the 21-year-old revealed that it was his wish to marry Afridi’s daughter. When the host, Sohail Waraich, asked Shaheen about his engagement and relationship with Shahid Afridi's daughter.

The cricketer blushed and said, “It was my wish, and Alhumdulillah it is fulfilled now,” he shared.

During the interview, when Shaheen was asked whether Ansha feels jealous about his female fan following, Afridi said he is unsure about it.

"I am not sure, maybe she feels something like that," the cricketer quipped.

Further, the host asked Shaheen about upsetting plenty of female fans by getting engaged at an early age.

At this, Shaheen said: "I found my heart and that's enough for me."

Wedding bells are also ringing for several other cricketers on Pakistan’s national side.

Then on January 20, Shan Masood got married in an intimate Nikah ceremony in Peshawar. Shan tied the knot with the love of his life Nische in Peshawar. Their reception will take place in Karachi on January 27.

Three days later, all-rounder Shadab Khan tied the knot with former cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter in a private nikah ceremony.

Taking to Twitter last month, Khan announced his wedding to the daughter of the current head coach of the national team. Meanwhile, the cricketer also requested people to give space to him and his wife.