Saturday Feb 04 2023
Trevor Noah reveals THIS Beyoncé song turns into 'soundtrack' of his life

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Trevor Noah has candidly revealed how this year’s Grammy hosting will be different for him following his departure from The Daily Show.

Noah, who is set to host the 2023 Grammy Awards live from Los Angeles, will mark his third consecutive year as host of Music's Biggest Night.

Ahead of the ceremony, the comedian, 38, shared that has experienced a major change in his life since last year’s Grammys ceremony and credited Beyoncé for inspiring him to move on.

Noah shared that Beyoncé’s hit track Break My Soul from her Renaissance album, which is nominated for Album of the Year, coincidentally became the “soundtrack of his life.”

The Grammy-nominated lead single lyrics are about quitting things that no longer serve you like “release ya job” and “release the stress.”

“I truly, truly am [living my best life],” Noah told People Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein. “I truly, truly am.”

“It’s been really fun,” he said of life after the show. “I was doing standup all the years that I’ve been at ‘The Daily Show’, but now it’s different in that I have a little more time to soak in the cities that I’m visiting. I have a little more time to be present and explore. It’s not in and out anymore.”

He also shared that now he can enjoy the Grammys a bit more.

Noah departed from The Daily Show in December 2022, which he hosted for seven seasons.

