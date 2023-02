People carry signs against a gang rape that occurred along a highway and to condemn violence against women and girls, during a protest in Karachi September 12, 2020. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Two armed men raped a girl in a public park located in Islamabad's F-9 area at gunpoint, police confirmed Saturday evening.

The victim, according to the first information report (FIR), told police that she was walking in the park with her colleague when two armed men forced them into a thicket of trees at gunpoint and ravished her.

The rapists, according to the victim, separated her from her colleague and beat her up to keep her quiet.



More to follow...