'Pathaan' marks as Shah Rukh Khan's 12th blockbuster films in Hindi cinema

Shah Rukh Khan's previous blockbuster films include: Baazigar, Darr, Karan-Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and many others

Siddharth Anand’s directorial film Pathaan, which is now inching closer to collect INR 1000 crore worldwide, becomes Shah Rukh Khan’s 12th blockbuster film in his entire career.

Previously, Khan gave 11 hit films to the Bollywood industry while achieving a global recognition in the world of cinema.

Shah Rukh first ever blockbuster film was Baazigar in 1993 directed by Abbas-Mastan. The actor’s role in the film convinced other actors to choose such roles.

The same year, the Pathaan actor gave another hit in the form of Darr directed by Yash Chopra. The film starred Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla in vital roles.

Rakesh Roshan’s directorial film Karan-Arjun; starring Shah Rukh and Salman Khan also became a super hit.

In 1997, film Dil Toh Pagal Hai helmed by Yash Chopra became the highest grossing Indian film. The movie witnessed packed shows in cinemas for straight three weeks.

After giving back to back hits, SRK never looked back and continued to soar high. He then made himself a significant part of the entertainment industry by starring in films like; Mohabbatein, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, Chennai Express, Om Shanti Om, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. All these movies are considered to be the iconic movies of Khan.

Pathaan now becomes Shah Rukh Khan's 12th highest-grossing film that has taken the cinemas by storm, reports PinkVilla.