 
Showbiz
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

'Pathaan' marks as Shah Rukh Khan's 12th blockbuster films in Hindi cinema

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Shah Rukh Khans previous blockbuster films include: Baazigar, Darr, Karan-Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and many others
Shah Rukh Khan's previous blockbuster films include: Baazigar, Darr, Karan-Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and many others

Siddharth Anand’s directorial film Pathaan, which is now inching closer to collect INR 1000 crore worldwide, becomes Shah Rukh Khan’s 12th blockbuster film in his entire career.

Previously, Khan gave 11 hit films to the Bollywood industry while achieving a global recognition in the world of cinema.

Shah Rukh first ever blockbuster film was Baazigar in 1993 directed by Abbas-Mastan. The actor’s role in the film convinced other actors to choose such roles.

The same year, the Pathaan actor gave another hit in the form of Darr directed by Yash Chopra. The film starred Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla in vital roles.

Rakesh Roshan’s directorial film Karan-Arjun; starring Shah Rukh and Salman Khan also became a super hit.

In 1997, film Dil Toh Pagal Hai helmed by Yash Chopra became the highest grossing Indian film. The movie witnessed packed shows in cinemas for straight three weeks.

After giving back to back hits, SRK never looked back and continued to soar high. He then made himself a significant part of the entertainment industry by starring in films like; Mohabbatein, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, Chennai Express, Om Shanti Om, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. All these movies are considered to be the iconic movies of Khan.

Pathaan now becomes Shah Rukh Khan's 12th highest-grossing film that has taken the cinemas by storm, reports PinkVilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' emerges as top grosser in four overseas markets

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' emerges as top grosser in four overseas markets
Gajraj Rao shares what he learnt from Irrfan Khan while shooting 'Talvar'

Gajraj Rao shares what he learnt from Irrfan Khan while shooting 'Talvar'
Siddharth Malhotra finally reaches Jaisalmer after Kiara Advani

Siddharth Malhotra finally reaches Jaisalmer after Kiara Advani
Alia Bhatt does cardio on Ranbir Kapoor's TJMM song 'Tere Pyaar Mein'

Alia Bhatt does cardio on Ranbir Kapoor's TJMM song 'Tere Pyaar Mein'
Sanjay Dutt had a long fight with cancer, reveals his doctor

Sanjay Dutt had a long fight with cancer, reveals his doctor

Kangana Ranaut calls Sidharth and Kiara's 'divine couple'

Kangana Ranaut calls Sidharth and Kiara's 'divine couple'
Bhuvan Bam wants to utilize his storytelling skills to excel in production

Bhuvan Bam wants to utilize his storytelling skills to excel in production

Sameera Reddy opens up about how she gave up on acting after one bad audition

Sameera Reddy opens up about how she gave up on acting after one bad audition

Sidharth Malhotra discloses what he dislikes about Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra discloses what he dislikes about Kiara Advani

Prabhu Deva to feature in film 'Wolf': See first motion poster

Prabhu Deva to feature in film 'Wolf': See first motion poster
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's to get married in February, Suryagarh Palace confirms date

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's to get married in February, Suryagarh Palace confirms date
Salim Khan on marrying second wife Helen: 'This is an emotional accident'

Salim Khan on marrying second wife Helen: 'This is an emotional accident'