Sunday Feb 05 2023
Madhuri Dixit 'hops' onto the latest 'Tum Tum' trend

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Madhuri Dixit's 'Tum Tum' dance video goes viral on internet

Madhuri Dixit, who is also known as the Queen of Expressions, tries on the latest Tum Tum dance trend, video goes viral.

Taking it to her Instagram, Madhuri shared the video dancing her heart on Tum Tum. She wore a patterned white shirt along with a pair of black trousers and a black jacket. She also wore black matching heels while hopping on the dance trend.

While dancing, Dixit had her million dollar smile on that won hearts all over the internet. The caption on the video read: “Hopping on to the trend! TUM TUM.”

The Tum Tum dance not only amazed fans but also celebrities couldn’t get their eyes off her. Farah Khan Ali commented: “Graceful as ever” while Tamil actress Mirnalini Ravi wrote: “Screaming. Happy tears.”

Madhuri’s Maja Ma co-star Gajraj Rao also commented on the post with a red heart emoticon.

The Aja Nachle actor has become one of the most trending celebrities on Instagram. She is famous for sharing her transition reels very often. She also tries out almost all the latest trends on internet to amuse her audience.

Previously, Madhuri Dixit shared a video of herself grooving over Qala’s hit track Ghodey Pe Sawar. The video went viral on social media, reports NDTV.

