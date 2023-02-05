Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spotted enjoying Ellen DeGeneres party

 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spotted celebrating the vow renewal of Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia De Rossi this weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they made their first public appearance together since the release of the Duke's memoir.

Meghan and Harry were among the high-profile guests celebrating the vow renewals.

The couple have stayed out of the public eye since their last public appearance in New York for the Ripple of Hope Awards in December.

Meghan's absence from spotlight sparked speculations that there's trouble in their marriage. Some fans thought that they were having some issues.

There reports that Harry and Meghan have changed the policy after a sharp decline in their popularity. It had dropped by 45 points in America, which is where the Sussexes currently reside with their two children.

The couple soon would release their new fun series as they have decided to stop attacking the royal family after receiving massive backlash.

