Nora Fatehi speaks about her struggles in Bollywood, says 'she was bullied'

Nora Fatehi performed at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Actor/dancer Nora Fatehi reveals how traumatizing her struggle period was while she was auditioning in Mumbai.

Nora, who made her debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sunderbans in 2014, has made herself a prominent name of the industry by appearing in numerous dance tracks and reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Ja.

While talking about her struggle phase, she revealed that her road to success was not an easy one. “Auditions were really traumatic because I was just learning Hindi, and I would make a fool out of myself. People were unforgiving; they would laugh in my face. I would sit in the rickshaw and I would be howling, and the driver would be like ‘are you okay?’ I remember one casting director, she just ripped me apart. She told me ‘why are you even here?’ And I was like ‘Because I wanna make it, you know. I have a dream. I want to be a performer; I want to entertain people, added Fatehi.”

The Dilbar dancer revealed that the casting director told her to go back to her country. For those who are unaware, she is a Moroccan who grew up in Canada.

“She said, ‘No, no, no, go back to your country. We already have people like you, go back.’ And it hurt me, because we, and by we I mean the Moroccan people, we grew up watching Hindi cinema. We idolise it. Arab people are crazy about Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit ma’am; they are obsessed with them, said the 31-years-old actor.”

After all the struggles, now Nora Fatehi is one of those celebrities that have been making India proud at international platforms. The actor recently performed at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup. She was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana’s film An Action Hero’s song Jheda Nasha, reports IndianExpress.