Monday Feb 06 2023
Siddharth Malhotra Kiara Advani to tie the Knot on THIS date NOT February 6

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Siddharth and Kiara will be tying the knot in a typical Punjabi traditional style
Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who were expected to tie the knot on February 6, are no more getting married on the same date.

As per reports, the grand wedding will now take place on February 7 in Jaisalmer. The couple arrived in the city on February 4 along with their close family members and relatives.

The pre-wedding festivities of the duo’s marriage kickstarted from February 5. The Haldi ceremony is going to take place on February 6.

Previously, Sid and Kiara’s wedding guest list was also revealed by the sources that included some of the most famous personalities from the Bollywood fraternity.

Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, Akash Ambani, Aarti Shetty and Ashvini Yardi among others are invited to the wedding. All these guests have landed in Jaisalmer to attend the pre-wedding occasions of the much-awaited wedding.

The lovebirds have planned a special surprise for the guests arriving at the wedding.

As per IndiaToday, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be treating their guests with royalty starting from desert safari to different food stalls. 

