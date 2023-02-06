 
entertainment
Monday Feb 06 2023
By
Web Desk

2023 Grammys: Trevor Noah hilariously mocks Prince Harry over viral frostbite story

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 06, 2023

2023 Grammys: Trevor Noah hilariously mocks Prince Harry over viral frostbite story
2023 Grammys: Trevor Noah hilariously mocks Prince Harry over viral frostbite story

Grammys host Trevor Noah took a hilarious dig at one of Prince Harry’s most talked about revelations, while hosting the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Noah, 38, mocked the Duke of Sussex’s revelation that he had suffered a “frost bitten todger”, which he had included in his newly released autobiography, Spare.

Hosting the 65th Annual Grammy Awards event, the comedian made a cheeky quip at the duke while introducing British star James Corden on stage to present an award - which saw Beyoncé make Grammys history with her win.Trevor Noah

Noah said, “James Corden is a 12-time Emmy winner and the host of The late Late Show.” He added, “He's also living proof that a man can move from London to L.A. And not tell everyone about his frost-bitten todger.”

Noah’s hilarious diss grabbed massive reaction on the internet as social media users commented on the jibe, writing, "A lot of people missed Trevor Noah's Prince Harry diss and it was funny too.”

"Did Trevor Noah just diss Prince Harry while introducing James Cordon?” added another user.

"Honestly the highlight of the whole ceremony for me," wrote a third user..

Others argued that Prince Harry would find the joke entertaining, “I’m sure Harry found it funny. He has a good sense of humor,” wrote one fan.

More From Entertainment:

Jack Harlow opens up on acting debut in 'White Men Can't Jump'

Jack Harlow opens up on acting debut in 'White Men Can't Jump'
Kim Kardashian made $1M after speaking at Miami hedge fund event

Kim Kardashian made $1M after speaking at Miami hedge fund event
Three key moments from Grammys night

Three key moments from Grammys night
Andrew Tate vows to protect men from false accusations: 'I would never Kill myself'

Andrew Tate vows to protect men from false accusations: 'I would never Kill myself'
JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend join DJ Khaled for 'God Did' at 2023 Grammys

JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend join DJ Khaled for 'God Did' at 2023 Grammys
King Charles complete Waitangi Day message for New Zealand

King Charles complete Waitangi Day message for New Zealand
Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly hits bicyclist with his car in L.A

Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly hits bicyclist with his car in L.A

Prince Harry's upcoming project is his 'way out' of 'reputation slump'

Prince Harry's upcoming project is his 'way out' of 'reputation slump'
Lizzo calls Beyoncé 'artist of our lives' at 2023 Grammys

Lizzo calls Beyoncé 'artist of our lives' at 2023 Grammys
Grammys 2023: Bonnie Raitt wins Song of the Year for 'Just Like That'

Grammys 2023: Bonnie Raitt wins Song of the Year for 'Just Like That'
2023 Grammys honours Lisa Marie Presley with touching tribute

2023 Grammys honours Lisa Marie Presley with touching tribute
Beyoncé smashes records after winning her 32nd award at 2023 Grammys

Beyoncé smashes records after winning her 32nd award at 2023 Grammys