Madonna has interesting thing to say about ‘problematic’ musicians

Monday Feb 06 2023
Monday Feb 06, 2023

Madonna has recently shared her two cents on “troublesome and scandalous” musicians at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday.

While introducing Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ performance of Unholy, the Queen of Pop said, “Are you ready for a little controversy? Come on people, let's make some noise. Y'all are going to sleep over here.”

The seven-time nominee continued, “So, here's what I've learned after four decades in music.”

“If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you're definitely on to something,” asserted the 64-year-old singer.

The songstress pointed out, “You guys need to know — all you troublemakers out there — you need to know that your fearlessness doesn't go unnoticed. You are seen, you are heard; and most of all, you are appreciated.”

In the end, Madonna added, “So now, speaking of controversy, it gives me great pleasure to introduce two incredibly talented artists who have risen above the noise, the doubt, the critics; into something beautifully unholy. Here are two Grammy Award winners, Sam Smith and Kim Petras.”

