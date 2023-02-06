 
Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford's intimate scene took two days to film

Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford's intimate scene took two days to film

Robert Hofler made a claim in his recently released book, The Way They Were: How Epic Battles and Bruised Egos Brought a Classic Hollywood Love Story to the Screen, that the intimate scene between Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford in the film The Way We Were took two days to film and that Barbra asked for 'take after take' while filming that scene, as reported by Fox News.

Robert wrote a book about the making of the 1973 film The Way We Were.

He writes in his book, "Streisand asked for take after take with Redford atop her. There’s no reason a scene like that should take two days. That’s how many takes there were. The movie was already going over budget and over schedule. Ray Stark was particularly upset that it took two days to film."

He further added, "The only thing I can think of in terms of why it took two days to film is because Barbra Streisand wanted to do take after take. Redford does nothing in the scene. He’s lying there asleep and at one point, he moves on top, kisses her on the neck and falls asleep."

