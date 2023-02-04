 
PSL 2023: When will the new trophy be unveiled?

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will clash with each other in the opening fixture of the PSL — PSL
All eyes will be on Pakistan Super League's (PSL) newly designed trophy for the upcoming eighth edition — which is set to start on February 13 and conclude on March 19. 

As per The News, the trophy will be put on display on February 9 in Lahore at the Shalimar Bagh (Garden). All the captains of the teams and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi will be there at the unveiling ceremony.  

“Yes, the newly designed trophy will be presented to the winners of the eighth edition. The one that was used and presented to winners of the last seven editions will no longer be there. Now a freshly crafted trophy having a better look will be unveiled on February 9 at the Shalimar Garden. Multan Sultan and Lahore Qalandars captains will be available. Efforts are being made to have all the captains for the trophy unveiling ceremony,” a PCB official when contacted said.

When asked how different the trophy will be from the one that was there during the last seven editions, he said that it would project Pakistan and its cricket in a better way.

“Efforts have been made to project Pakistan’s image in a better way through the trophy. Hopefully, cricketing fans around the world would like the new trophy,” he said.

With eleven matches, Pindi Stadium will host the most number of fixtures during the PSL eighth edition that springs into action from February 13 and will be played at four different venues during a 37-day spectacle.

The league will get underway with the Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars match to be played at the Multan Stadium.

“We have planned to organise the ceremony in a big way. Some exciting events are on cards. Hopefully, the ceremony will be as good as it was in Dubai a few years back,” the official said.

