Toshakhana case: Verdict reserved on Imran Khan's petition seeking exemption from appearance

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan speaks to media through video link. PTI Instagram/File

ISLAMABAD: A sessions court in the federal capital Tuesday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by former prime minister Imran Khan seeking exemption from personal appearance in the Toshakhana case on health grounds.



An Islamabad sessions court had fixed February 7 as the date for framing of charges in the case, however, when the judge resumed the hearing today, the lawyers for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief filed a fresh petition seeking exemption from appearance.

The reference was filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in November last year, praying the court to proceed against the PTI chief under criminal law for allegedly misleading officials about the gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as the prime minister.

The ECP had requested that the PTI chief be convicted for the offences mentioned under sections 167 (corrupt practice) and 173 (making or publishing a false statement or declaration) of the Elections Act 2017.

It added that as per the record, the state gifts were purchased from the Toshakhana for Rs21.5 million on the basis of their assessed value, while they were valued at around Rs108 million.

On January 31, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal had directed the PTI chairman to submit surety bonds of Rs20,000 to ensure his appearance today for indictment in the case.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.