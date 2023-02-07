 
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
Kriti Sanon, Prabhas getting engaged next week?

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are reportedly dating for a while now
Another rumoured couple; Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are expected to get engaged next week in Maldives, reports.

Even though, Kriti shared an Instagram story to rubbish all the rumours circulating on social media about her dating Prabhas.  Another update  has emerged on internet now.

Film critic Umair Sandhu, through his twitter account, revealed that the couple is getting engaged next week in Maldives. He wrote: “BREAKING NEWS: #KritiSanon & #Prabhas will get engaged next week in Maldives!! So happy for them.”

The social media users are however not convinced with the news. One of the users also said that even the actors themselves are not aware of their engagement.

Umair also received a quirky retweet over this new update that he has shared. One Twitter user said that he have also got the food catering contract for the duo’s wedding. “Thanks for the update. Also heard that you have got the food catering contract. Biryani should become the highlight. Take care. Lots of love.”

Apart from Sandhu, actor Varun Dhawan also dropped hints of the two having a relationship. During the promotions of Bhediya, one of his statements went viral and fueled up their dating rumours even more.

As per News18, Prabhas dated actress Anushka Shetty before Kriti Sanon. 

