Tuesday Feb 07 2023
‘Breaking Bad’ stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul reunite for Super Bowl commercial

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, channeling their famous Breaking Bad avatars, reunited for a PopCorners Super Bowl commercial and fans cannot stop gushing over it.

Six years since the epic Breaking Bad finale, Cranston as Walter White and Paul as Jesse Pinkman appeared in a minute long Super Bowl ad for US snack Popcorners, written and directed by Vince Gilligan.

In the ad, Walt and Jesse are back in the iconic Breaking Bad RV cooking up a batch of air-popped snacks.

As Jesse raves over the PopCorners chips, Walt reminds his partner, “No, we don’t eat our own supply.”

“Everyone’s going to want a taste,” Jesse says. “And I know just the guy to talk to.” Jesse and Walt then pay a visit to their early-season distributor Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz).

Cranston also shared the commercial on his Instagram, which will air during the showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

He captioned the video, “Walt and Jesse are back in the business – the snack business.”

Cranston starred alongside Paul in the hit TV series between 2008 and 2013, winning several awards for their performances.

