 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Matthew McConaughey shares he’s voicing Elvis Presley in Netflix animated series: Watch

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Matthew McConaughey shares he’s voicing Elvis Presley in Netflix animated series: Watch
Matthew McConaughey shares he’s voicing Elvis Presley in Netflix animated series: Watch

Matthew McConaughey has recently confessed that he’s going to voice Elvis Presley in Netflix’s adult animated series Agent Elvis.

“Every once in a while, man accomplishes the impossible,” said Matthew in Elvis voice in the teaser, released on February 6.

Matthew continued, “All it takes is someone with a dream. Because when a man dreams, he can change the world.”

In the clip, it’s said, “Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves, all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll.”

According to E! News, Agent Elvis is the first adult animated project from Sony Pictures Animation.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Matthew wrote, “Elvis Presley always dreamed of being a superhero. Now, Priscilla Presley is making his dream a reality!”

Reportedly, Priscilla, who was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973, serves as an executive producer on the animated series.

Meanwhile, Agent Elvis is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in March.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles destroys Harry and Meghan's plan

King Charles destroys Harry and Meghan's plan
Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday amid red carpet trolling

Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday amid red carpet trolling
Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly wants a standalone Marvel movie: Here’s why

Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly wants a standalone Marvel movie: Here’s why
Senior working royals to attend King Charles coronation

Senior working royals to attend King Charles coronation
Louise Thompson details about ‘surviving second time’ after suffering haemorrhage

Louise Thompson details about ‘surviving second time’ after suffering haemorrhage
Janelle Monae reacts to fan’s remark over Grammys appearance

Janelle Monae reacts to fan’s remark over Grammys appearance
Joe Manganiello discusses great grandma’s traumatic escape from Armenian Genocide

Joe Manganiello discusses great grandma’s traumatic escape from Armenian Genocide
America's Got Talent magician Scott Alexander dies after suffering sudden stroke

America's Got Talent magician Scott Alexander dies after suffering sudden stroke
Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘ignores’ negative criticism about Chris Pratt: Here’s why

Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘ignores’ negative criticism about Chris Pratt: Here’s why
Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr’s reunion for I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr’s reunion for I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel
Paul Rudd explains what his children think of him being an Ant-Man

Paul Rudd explains what his children think of him being an Ant-Man
Paul Rudd shares wise words to Chris Evans on being ‘Sexist Man Alive’

Paul Rudd shares wise words to Chris Evans on being ‘Sexist Man Alive’