Matthew McConaughey shares he’s voicing Elvis Presley in Netflix animated series: Watch

Matthew McConaughey has recently confessed that he’s going to voice Elvis Presley in Netflix’s adult animated series Agent Elvis.



“Every once in a while, man accomplishes the impossible,” said Matthew in Elvis voice in the teaser, released on February 6.

Matthew continued, “All it takes is someone with a dream. Because when a man dreams, he can change the world.”

In the clip, it’s said, “Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves, all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll.”

According to E! News, Agent Elvis is the first adult animated project from Sony Pictures Animation.



Taking to Twitter on Monday, Matthew wrote, “Elvis Presley always dreamed of being a superhero. Now, Priscilla Presley is making his dream a reality!”

Reportedly, Priscilla, who was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973, serves as an executive producer on the animated series.

Meanwhile, Agent Elvis is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in March.