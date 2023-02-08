 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry was told not to talk about ‘Kate’s killer legs’ on Prince William wedding?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Prince Harry is opening up about the conjectures papers made as he prepared to say a few words at Prince William’s wedding.

The Duke of Sussex, who was otherwise not allowed to deliver a speech on the big day, says media made absurd claims about his preparations for it.

Speaking about the media, Harry writes how the press claimed that he called his former girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, for advice ahead of the speech.

“The press reported extensively on my preparations for this intro, how I phoned Chels and tested some of the lines on her, bristling but ultimately caving when she urged me not to reference “Kate’s killer legs,” all of which was horseshit."

He adds: "I never phoned Chels about my remarks; she and I weren’t in regular touch, which was why Willy checked with me before inviting her to the wedding. He didn’t want either of us to feel uncomfortable.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘suppressed’ feelings for Chelsy Davy opened gates at William wedding

Prince Harry ‘suppressed’ feelings for Chelsy Davy opened gates at William wedding
Prince Harry says Diana ‘Elizabeth Arden’ cream ‘transported’ him through time

Prince Harry says Diana ‘Elizabeth Arden’ cream ‘transported’ him through time
Prince Harry ‘risked’ eye contact with Camilla as he discussed Diana at wedding

Prince Harry ‘risked’ eye contact with Camilla as he discussed Diana at wedding
Prince Harry admits Prince William wedding was ‘loss for him all the same’

Prince Harry admits Prince William wedding was ‘loss for him all the same’
Prince Harry says William, Kate ‘partnership’ meant he had to say ‘goodbye’

Prince Harry says William, Kate ‘partnership’ meant he had to say ‘goodbye’
Judge rules in favour of Meghan Markle's sister Samantha

Judge rules in favour of Meghan Markle's sister Samantha

Shania Twain dreams up joyful new music for post-pandemic celebrations

Shania Twain dreams up joyful new music for post-pandemic celebrations
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla send message to people of Turkey after earthquake

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla send message to people of Turkey after earthquake

King Charles destroys Harry and Meghan's plan

King Charles destroys Harry and Meghan's plan
Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday amid red carpet trolling

Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday amid red carpet trolling
Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly wants a standalone Marvel movie: Here’s why

Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly wants a standalone Marvel movie: Here’s why
Senior working royals to attend King Charles coronation

Senior working royals to attend King Charles coronation