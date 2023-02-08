 
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
Peshawar administration bans hotel accommodations without CNIC

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

A general view of Qissa Khwani Bazaar. — APP/file
  • Ban was imposed following Peshawar Police Lines blast.
  • Monitoring increased in commercial centres: administration.
  • Temporary check posts have been established, say the officials. 

The district administration of Peshawar Tuesday banned accommodations in hotels and guest houses without the national identity card (CNIC) and other documents.

The city administration said that the ban has been imposed after a blast in the Peshawar Police Lines that killed at least 100 on January 30.

According to the district administration, a high alert has been issued for parking areas, ​densely populated places, and commercial centres of the city.

It added that special instructions have been issued for enhanced monitoring of vehicles and motorcycles while temporary check posts have also been established.

The majority of the worshippers martyred in the suicide blast were police personnel. The alleged suicide bomber entered the mosque wearing a police uniform, IGP KP had said.

Section 144 imposed 

Given the alarming law and order situation, the city administration imposed section 144 in the city for 10 days on Saturday.

According to Peshawar’s deputy commissioner, the ban was imposed on gatherings of five or more people in the city to avoid any untoward incident.

Apex Committee Session

Taking notice of the terror attack, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a meeting of the apex committee on Friday to devise a joint strategy to root out the menace.

The apex committee meeting agreed that the centre and provinces would adopt a uniform strategy to counter terrorism and eliminate the internal facilitators of militants.

The meeting also agreed to abolish all the sources assisting the terrorists in the country and directed effective screening, a statement from the PM's Office said.

On the other hand, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir vowed that the nation would work together for rooting out the menace of terrorism after the deadly Peshawar blast.

