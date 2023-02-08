Sidharth-Kiara ties the knot: Vicky, Katrina, Alia and others congratulate the newlyweds

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now officially husband and wife

The much-awaited wedding of the most-loved Bollywood couple Siddhath Malhotra and Kiara Advani is finally done and dusted; the two are now officially husband and wife.

The wedding took place on February 7 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The duo tied the knot in a typical Punjabi traditional ceremony. Both, Sid and Kiara have shared their first photos after their wedding.

As soon as they dropped the pictures, the couple received a hand full of blessings and love from not only the fans but also from their fraternity colleagues.

For Instance, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt took it to their Instagram to congratulate the newlyweds.

Vicky wrote: “Congratulations Sid and Kiara!!! Rabb dher saari khushiyaan bakshe. May life together be full of eternal bliss.”

Meanwhile, Kat wrote: “Congratulations… all the love to u both.” Alia, on the other hand, also shared their wedding photo and wrote: “Congratulations you two.”





Kiara’s closest friends and designer Manish Malhotra also showered blessing on the lovely couple: “Lots and lots of love and blessings to the beautiful couple. Mrs. and Mr. Malhotra.”

Other celebrities including; Ram Charan, Vikrant Massey, Sophie Choudry, Vaani Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar also wished Advani and Malhotra on embarking the new journey of togetherness, reports IndiaToday.



