 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Sidharth-Kiara ties the knot: Vicky, Katrina, Alia and others congratulate the newlyweds

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now officially husband and wife
Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now officially husband and wife

The much-awaited wedding of the most-loved Bollywood couple Siddhath Malhotra and Kiara Advani is finally done and dusted; the two are now officially husband and wife.

The wedding took place on February 7 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The duo tied the knot in a typical Punjabi traditional ceremony. Both, Sid and Kiara have shared their first photos after their wedding.

As soon as they dropped the pictures, the couple received a hand full of blessings and love from not only the fans but also from their fraternity colleagues.

For Instance, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt took it to their Instagram to congratulate the newlyweds.

Vicky wrote: “Congratulations Sid and Kiara!!! Rabb dher saari khushiyaan bakshe. May life together be full of eternal bliss.”

Sidharth-Kiara ties the knot: Vicky, Katrina, Alia and others congratulate the newlyweds

Meanwhile, Kat wrote: “Congratulations… all the love to u both.” Alia, on the other hand, also shared their wedding photo and wrote: “Congratulations you two.”

Sidharth-Kiara ties the knot: Vicky, Katrina, Alia and others congratulate the newlyweds


Sidharth-Kiara ties the knot: Vicky, Katrina, Alia and others congratulate the newlyweds

Kiara’s closest friends and designer Manish Malhotra also showered blessing on the lovely couple: “Lots and lots of love and blessings to the beautiful couple. Mrs. and Mr. Malhotra.”

Other celebrities including; Ram Charan, Vikrant Massey, Sophie Choudry, Vaani Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar also wished Advani and Malhotra on embarking the new journey of togetherness, reports IndiaToday. 

Ram Charan:

Sidharth-Kiara ties the knot: Vicky, Katrina, Alia and others congratulate the newlyweds

Vikrant Massey

Sidharth-Kiara ties the knot: Vicky, Katrina, Alia and others congratulate the newlyweds

Sophie Choudry:

Sidharth-Kiara ties the knot: Vicky, Katrina, Alia and others congratulate the newlyweds


More From Showbiz:

Rakhi Sawant faints outside police station while interacting with media amid Adil Durrani's arrest

Rakhi Sawant faints outside police station while interacting with media amid Adil Durrani's arrest
Goher Mumtaz lauds Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno': 'Song that can come close to 'Aadat's' popularity'

Goher Mumtaz lauds Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno': 'Song that can come close to 'Aadat's' popularity'
Abhishek Bachchan shares 'beautiful views' from Maldives featuring Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan shares 'beautiful views' from Maldives featuring Aishwarya Rai
Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani on their wedding

Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani on their wedding
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding photos out

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding photos out
'Pathaan' beats 'Dangal': See what Siddharth Anand has to say about it

'Pathaan' beats 'Dangal': See what Siddharth Anand has to say about it
Rakhi Sawant files FIR against husband Adil Durrani: Details inside

Rakhi Sawant files FIR against husband Adil Durrani: Details inside
Ajay Devgn and Tabu to star in musical love story 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

Ajay Devgn and Tabu to star in musical love story 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'
Kriti Sanon, Prabhas getting engaged next week?

Kriti Sanon, Prabhas getting engaged next week?
Nora Fatehi dances for friends on her 31st birthday bash

Nora Fatehi dances for friends on her 31st birthday bash
Lata Mageshkar's death anniversary: Kajol, Raveena Tandon gather in honour

Lata Mageshkar's death anniversary: Kajol, Raveena Tandon gather in honour
'English Vinglish' to re-release in China on Sri Devi's fifth death anniversary

'English Vinglish' to re-release in China on Sri Devi's fifth death anniversary