Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani on their wedding

Karan Johar recalls the time he met Siddharth and Kiara for the first time

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s marriage got Karan Johar emotional; the latter wrote a very heartwarming and moving note for the newlyweds.

In his note, he recalled the first time he met Sid and Kiara and how the two are so strong and sensitive and just perfect for each other.

Taking it to his Instagram, Karan shared their dreamy wedding pictures and wrote: “I met him a decade and a half ago... Silent, strong and still so sensitive... I met her many years after... silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure...Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together... Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family...”

"As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse...felt the energy... I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid... I love you Ki... May today be your forever.”

This note shows that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director has a very close connection with the two stars.

Over a decade back, Siddharth Malhotra made his debut with his Karan Johar's directorial film Student of the Year. Since then, the bond started to grow strong and it still is. Meanwhile, Karan worked with Kiara Advani recently in Jugjugg Jeeyo.

