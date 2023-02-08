 
Christina Applegate brands SAG Awards appearance 'my last show as an actor'

Christina Applegate weighs in on her future plans following an MS diagnosis and what it means for her public appearances.

This announcement comes following the actor’s MS diagnosis announcement that was revealed back in 2021.

The Dead To Me actor made the admission while sitting down alongside the Los Angeles Times.

There, she was quoted saying, “It's my last awards show as an actor probably, so it's kind of a big deal.”

“Right now, I couldn't imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set; I don't have that in me at this moment.”

The star’s appearance at the award show was in celebration for her nomination for ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor’ award.

This marks her sixth nomination with the SAG Awards committee but with acting no longer being on her radar, Applegate believes, something new is in store.

That being “Doing a s*** ton of voice-overs to make some cash to make sure that my daughter's fed and we're homed.”

