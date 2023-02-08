Nick Jonas says he feels nervous about having daughter at 'Hollywood Walk of Fame'

Nick Jonas says he feels nurveous about having daughter at 'Hollywood Walk of Fame'

Nick Jonas and his brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.

The singer attended the Los Angeles ceremony with his wife Priyanka Chopra, and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The proud father said that the event was really special.

In an interview with Today show, Nick talked about his daughter and said that it was the first time when Malti was ‘out of the public.’

The 30-year-old singer said that “I did. It was really her first time out in public and we were nervous about it.”

He further said that “The whole day I think was such a great setting for the family to be together and for all of us to celebrate...Having my little girl out there was really special."

Last week, Priyanka and Jonas introduced their daughter to the world after hiding her for almost one year from the paparazzi.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 and welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in January 2022.