 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
Raveena Tandon breaks silence on his past relationship with Akshay Kumar

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Raveena Tandon, who got engaged to Akshay Kumar in 1994, said that people still attached her name to the ‘broken engagement.'

The Mohra actress told to ANI during a podcast, she has forgotten that chapter from her life.

She said "It comes up, and it comes up like there’s a war between everyone whom he’s involved with. Hello, once I had moved out of his life, I was already dating someone else, and he was already dating someone else.”

She further said, "We were a hit pair, during Mohra, and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet, we all chat. Everyone moves on. “

“Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck to my head, I don’t know why. Everyone moves on, people have divorces, they move on, what’s the big deal,” she added.

Raveena and Akshay Kumar got engaged in 1995 after starring together in the film Mohra, but later broke off their engagement, Hindustan Times reported

