Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur appear together in Kudiyee Ni Teri

Wednesday Feb 08 2023
Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur raise temperature in Kudiyee Ni Teri 

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Selfiee is all set to be released soon. Mrunal Thakur and Akshay raise temperature in newly released song from the film called Kudiyee Ni Teri. Mrunal opened up about working with Akshay for the special number.


She said, “I had a blast shooting for the song. Haven’t done something like this earlier and the vibe on the set was super fun and peppy, much like the number itself. Shot for a few days for the song and it was a special experience. I’m excited to see the audience’s reaction to the song.”

The song is out now and it has gathered a lot of appreciation due to electrifying moves. Mrunal has opted for a grungy look which is glamourous. She is also donning multiple avatars and looks absolutely stunning.

Selfiee is a remake of a Malayalam film which stars Emraan Hashmi as a cop alongside Nushratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. The film will be released on 24th February 2023. 

