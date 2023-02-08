Reese Witherspoon reflects on her working experience on Friends set

Reese Witherspoon has recently opened up about her Friends appearance 23 years ago on Late Night With Seth Meyers show.



During a latest episode of Meyers’ show, Witherspoon recalled playing Jennifer Aniston’s younger sister on Friends.

“The funny story line was I started dating Ross because she and Ross were on a break in the series,” revealed the Legally Blonde actress.

The Wild star continued, “Jennifer’s character gets really jealous and she's like, ‘You can't date Ross’. And I was like, ‘I can't? The only thing I can't have is dairy’. I mean I still remember the line,” said Witherspoon.

The Sweet Home Alabama star mentioned, “Their writing was so good on that show, so it's really memorable. I have all sorts of funny, famous Friends lines that are stuck in my head. Don't y'all?”

When host asked Witherspoon about her experience on the set of the hit series, the actress shared, “Oh, my gosh, yeah, so I was terrified. My body was there, and my head and my brain were somewhere else. I just had a baby.”

“So, that's how I know it was 23 years ago, because now my baby is 23,” stated Witherspoon.

Talking about the series, Witherspoon remarked, “Oh, my god, there's Joey. Oh, my god, and then wait. Joey said to me, ‘How you doin?’”

Witherspoon also discussed about the advice she received from Aniston.

“I was terrified, but Aniston was so sweet to me, she was like, ‘They don't care if you mess up. They actually like it better when you mess up’,” added Witherspoon.

Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen in Netflix rom-com Your Place Or Mine along with Ashton Kutcher.