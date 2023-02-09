 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere in France

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Barzakh is directed by Churails director Asim Abbasi
'Barzakh' is directed by 'Churails' director Asim Abbasi

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed’s much-anticipated series Barzakh is set to get its international premiere at the Series Mania Festival in France.

Digital platform Zindagi shared the remarkable news via their official Instagram handle. They wrote: “Zindagi’s upcoming original #Barzakh by Asim Abbasi, starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, selected at Series Mania Festival for its international World Premiere! France, here we come.”

It’s been a while since the makers shared the first glimpse of the series. The fans are waiting eagerly for this upcoming drama series.

In the miniseries, Fawad plays the role of an elderly man and his pursuit for love. The story of the series mainly focuses on the intergenerational trauma between fathers and sons.

Barzakh is directed by Asim Abbasi, who previously directed films like Churails and Cake. In a statement, Asim revealed that this series is extremely personal to him.

According to Variety, Abbasi said: “In the aftermath of my father’s passing, and witnessing my son grow into a young boy, I found myself consumed with nostalgia, and memories of times gone and loves lost. And I began to think about my fears – the end of consciousness, the end of imagination, the end of love. And from these fears, grew a story where love was indeed eternal. Where it survived us – making it the ultimate human legacy.”

More From Showbiz:

Juhi Chawla flaunts her traditional outfit she wore at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding

Juhi Chawla flaunts her traditional outfit she wore at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani twin in red traditional attire in Delhi

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani twin in red traditional attire in Delhi
Sridevi's biography to be published soon by Westland Books

Sridevi's biography to be published soon by Westland Books

Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur appear together in Kudiyee Ni Teri

Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur appear together in Kudiyee Ni Teri

Salman Khan announces completion of Kissi ka Bhai Kissi ki Jaan

Salman Khan announces completion of Kissi ka Bhai Kissi ki Jaan

Kiara Advani revealed 'one and only reason' she would get married in 2021

Kiara Advani revealed 'one and only reason' she would get married in 2021

Twitter floods with love as Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani make first appearance post marriage

Twitter floods with love as Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani make first appearance post marriage

Prakash Raj calls The Kashmir Files 'one of the nonsense films'

Prakash Raj calls The Kashmir Files 'one of the nonsense films'
Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘hurt’ when she is called ‘nepo baby’

Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘hurt’ when she is called ‘nepo baby’
Rohit Shetty recalls his struggle day: 'I used to get just INR 35'

Rohit Shetty recalls his struggle day: 'I used to get just INR 35'
Raveena Tandon breaks silence on his past relationship with Akshay Kumar

Raveena Tandon breaks silence on his past relationship with Akshay Kumar
Nana Patekar turns down a Hollywood film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio: Here's why?

Nana Patekar turns down a Hollywood film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio: Here's why?