 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Ronnie Screwvala says, 'Pathaan will never be able to break Dangal's records'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Pathaan will never Dangal's box office collection, says Ronnie Screwvala
Pathaan will never Dangal’s box office collection, says Ronnie Screwvala 

Pathaan has taken over the Hindi cinema by becoming one of the leading films right now. Shah Rukh Khan's starrer is still going strong and speculations were that it will surpass Dangal featuring Aamir Khan soon. 

 However, Ronnie Screwvala did not agree and presented the facts proving that Pathaan might not be able to surpass Dangal’s box office collections.

Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst last week predicted that Pathaan might be able to become highest grossing movie for Hindi cinema by replacing Dangal. Referring to it, Ronnie tweeted, “Just to be very factual and clear. Dangal is and will remain the highest-grossing Hindi movie globally – just in China it did 1200+ cr. Just so we keep the record straight.” Taran's tweet read, ”#Pathaan will cross lifetime biz of #KGF2 #Hindi [2nd highest] today [Wed]… Big question: Will #Pathaan surpass #Baahubali2 #Hindi in the coming days?… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 22.50 cr, Sun 27.50 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.50 cr. Total: ₹ 430.25 cr."

Ronnie has produced some of the most popular films in the industry including Chennai Express, Dhamaka and others. Shah Rukh Khan fans did not take the tweet well and accused Ronnie of being jealous from Pathaan’s success. The tweet was deleted shortly after the heavy criticism Ronnie received. 

