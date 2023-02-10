 
pakistan
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
OCOur Correspondent

14 SAPMs to work without perks

By
OCOur Correspondent

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is chairing the Federal Cabinet Meeting. — APP/File.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is chairing the Federal Cabinet Meeting. — APP/File.

ISLAMABAD: Amid dilapidating economic conditions of the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the request that 14 of his special assistants work on a pro bono basis, without drawing any perks and privileges The News reported on Friday.

The current size of the federal cabinet under the premiership of Shehbaz Sharif is the largest in the country's history with 34 federal ministers, seven state ministers, four advisers and 33 SAPMs.

After the appointment of any new SAPM or adviser, the PM was being widely criticised due to the country's financial situation.

As per the notification issued by the Prime Minister's Office, the following SAPMs have requested to work on a pro bono basis: Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Sheikh Fayyaz Ud Din, Romina Khurshid Alam, Sadiq Iftikhar, Malik, Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Rubina Irfan, Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Fahad Haroon, Ambassador (retd) Muhammad Sadiq and Muhammad Nauman Ahmad Langrial. 

According to sources, members of the cabinet from the PPP will also follow the same and work on a pro bono basis. Social had gone went berserk after the recent appointment of almost half a dozen SAPMs and people criticised PM Shehbaz for doling out portfolios. 

With the current petroleum crisis and skyrocketing inflation, the government was questioned on the decision to add more members to the cabinet.

