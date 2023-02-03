 
pakistan
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz Sharif calls for national unity in fight against terrorism

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairing the Apex Committee meeting at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor House in Peshawar. — Screengrab/PTV News
Following the horrific suicide bombing at a mosque, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on the nation to shun its differences and fight the scourge of terrorism.

The PM made the appeal while chairing an apex committee meeting at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor House in Peshawar. The meeting was being attended by the chief of army staff, chief ministers of all provinces and other senior officials. 

Addressing the meeting, PM Shehbaz said that the meeting was called to deliberate on terrorism and find solutions to the scourge of terrorism.

“On Monday, a ghastly suicide attack martyred over 100 people and we are here to show solidarity with the families of those affected by the attack,” said the premier. He added that the attack was “very unfortunate” but also noted that the attacker reached the mosque after passing through the check post in Police Lines.

“After APS, this was the most distraught incident that has taken place in the city. The nation is asking that after the elimination of terrorism a few years ago how come did the incident take place in Peshawar?” said PM Shehbaz. 

The premier noted that there has been a rise in terror incidents since the last several months in the province and condemned the social media claims on the attack.

“The baseless allegations levelled after the attack on social media and other platforms is condemnable. The investigation will take place into the security lapse but to say that it was a drone attack or something else is very inappropriate,” said the premier. 

PM Shehbaz said that the nation is now thinking about how to move forward and curb the menace of terrorism.

"It is imperative that the Centre and provinces, political leadership, and Ulema must take ownership of this drive, shunning their differences and fighting this jointly," said the PM and vowed to utilise all the country's resources to eradicate terrorism.

PTI skips meeting 

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) minister Shaukat Yousufzai while told Geo News, confirmed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had received the invitation for the meeting, however, they will be skipping the huddle.

“We cannot sit with those who are taking vengeful acts against us,” said Yousufzai.  

The former KP minister said that the “on one side, there were bodies of the martyrs" and on the other side the federal government was asking the PTI details about the Rs417 billion dispersed to it to fight terror.

Yousufzai also alleged that the federal government had stopped giving the fund to the KP government, adding that the government was not serious.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

