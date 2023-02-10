 
Kate Middleton's former teacher makes startling revelations about Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton’s former history teacher Jim Embury has made startling revelations about the Princess of Wales when she was student at prep school.

According to a report by The Sun, Jim Embury taught Kate Middleton at St Andrew’s prep school in Pangbourne, Berks, in the 1990s.

The Princess of Wales was reunited with the old school teacher during her trip to Cornwall with Prince William on Thursday.

Kate hugged Embury at the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth, where he is now a volunteer.

Later, talking to media Jim Embury said Kate Middleton was a 'fantastic' pupil at school.

When asked by reporters how she was as a pupil, the former teacher replied: "I have to say fantastic.

"It was a great class and she was a great participant and a great kid.”

He further said, "It was 25 years ago."

