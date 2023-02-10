 
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor dating director Sharan Sharma?

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor featured in film Monica, O My Darling
Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is reportedly dating filmmaker Sharan Sharma.

Ahead of the Valentine’s Day, it looks like the Guilty actor has found her special someone. The duo has been quite open about their relationship on the social media as both of them keeps on posting pictures together.

One of the closed sources shared the news. “They are dating for sure. She gushes every time you talk about Sharan or even mention his name. I don’t think they are even trying to hide their relationship. In fact, they are quite open about it, at least in their social circle, claim sources.”

In a recent interview, Ranjan shared that she feels really inspired by sister Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s relationship. She stated: “I believe that true love does exist. I get inspired in the sense that I want a person who treats me the way Adi treats didi (Anushka). I want to be how didi is with Adi in a relationship. We are both spoiled by our parents in a good way. But she has evolved so much as a person and partner for him. She has become more responsible and selfless.”

On the work front, Sharan Sharma is currently directing a film Mr and Mrs Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Akansha Ranjan last featured in film Monica, O My Darling alongside Rajkumar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte, reports IndiaToday. 

