 
entertainment
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Leonardo DiCaprio hesitant to step outside amid teenager romance rumours

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio hesitant to step outside amid teenager romance rumours
Leonardo DiCaprio hesitant to step outside amid teenager romance rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio is having a hard time as rumours about him dating a 19-year-old model Eden Polani are heating up with several known personalities bashing the star.

Despite a source close to the Titanic actor telling People Magazine that the actor is not romantically involved with the model, people aren’t putting a full stop around the speculations.

"Leo and Eden just so happened to have been seated next to each other at the party, and were hanging in the same group,” the insider said, adding, “just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn't mean he's dating her."

Now, another insider told In Touch Weekly that DiCaprio was “so upset” about the rumours that he is hesitant to step outside.

After assuring that DiCaprio and Polani are just friends, the source said DiCaprio was “venting” about the rumours.

“He was so upset he can’t go out at all without people [thinking] he is dating someone,” the outlet shared. 

More From Entertainment:

British press regulator to investigate Clarkson column on Meghan Markle

British press regulator to investigate Clarkson column on Meghan Markle
Alec Baldwin faces new lawsuit from Halyna Hutchins’ family in ‘Rust’ shooting case

Alec Baldwin faces new lawsuit from Halyna Hutchins’ family in ‘Rust’ shooting case

Netflix ‘You’ Penn Badgley wants no bold scenes in season 4: Here’s why?

Netflix ‘You’ Penn Badgley wants no bold scenes in season 4: Here’s why?
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ tops Rotten Tomatoes rating, ‘Best film of 2022’

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ tops Rotten Tomatoes rating, ‘Best film of 2022’

Kate Middleton’s former teacher makes startling revelations about Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton’s former teacher makes startling revelations about Princess of Wales
Vanessa Hudgens confirms engagement to Cole Tucker as she shows off her ring

Vanessa Hudgens confirms engagement to Cole Tucker as she shows off her ring
Prince Harry shares his true feelings about success of ‘Spare’

Prince Harry shares his true feelings about success of ‘Spare’
Jonas Brothers announce release date for new track ‘Wings’

Jonas Brothers announce release date for new track ‘Wings’