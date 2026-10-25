Riley Keough or Hudson Williams? Harry Styles’ gesture sparks online debate

Harry Styles gave fans something to talk about during his performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

On Saturday, October 24, the former One Direction star briefly paused to acknowledge someone in the audience.

A 13-second fan-captured clip shows the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker performing onstage before momentarily stopping, turning to look back toward a section of the crowd and waving at someone in the stands.

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He then continues his performance, leaving fans curious about who had caught his attention.

The fan who recorded the moment quickly panned the camera toward the audience section where the Golden singer appeared to be waving, before turning the camera on themselves to capture their own excited reaction to the exchange.

However, it was not just the wave that caught fans’ attention. The identity of the person the 32-year-old performer was acknowledging soon became a topic of discussion in the comments.

Some fans speculated that the singer was waving at Riley Keough, while others suggested that Hudson Williams was the person who had caught his eye.

According to fan observations, both were present in the audience and seated in the same section, with the Heated Rivalry star positioned behind the Daisy Jones and The Six actress in the stands.

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