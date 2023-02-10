 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi's 'Tere Bin' earns top spot on YouTube

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Tere Bin is written by Nooran Makhdoom
'Tere Bin' is written by Nooran Makhdoom

Geo Entertainment’s super hit drama Tere Bin featuring Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi trends at number one YouTube.

The epic love story succeeds in entertaining the audience worldwide. The drama not only trends in Pakistan but also earns the top spot in India.

Tere bin is written by Nooran Makhdoom and directed by Siraj Ul Haque under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment.

Fans all over the world love the chemistry and romantic sequences of Meerab and Murtasim. Meanwhile, the audience really like Haya’s role in the romantic drama as she adds the element of jealousy in the story.

Apart from Wahaj and Yumna, the drama also features some really talented actor from the Pakistani entertainment industry namely; Bushra Ansari, Farhan Aly Agha, Fazila Qazi, Sohail Sameer, Sabeena Farooq, Seemi Pasha, Agha Mustafa, Haris Waheed and Hira Soomro.

Tere Bin airs on Geo TV o Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00 pm. 

