Prince Harry ‘tattle-taling’ like a child about ‘my like brother hit me’

File Footage

‘Tattle-tale’ Prince Harry is reportedly ‘nothing more than a ‘whining little boy’ in the eyes of most Americans.



Human behavior and body language expert, Dr. Lillian Glass issued this claim.

The writer also penned, Toxic People: Toxic People: 10 Ways Of Dealing With People Who Make Your Life Miserable.

She started the conversation off by telling Express UK, “He will never redeem himself in American society. He can never come back.”

“He's not an expert. He has nothing to offer. So we don't care. He may make a lecture here and there but nobody cares. Nobody's going to take him with any seriousness.”

She also added, “You see a little boy, you see a little boy whining. You see somebody that's telling you things that are like a child, 'my like brother hit me.' What brothers and sisters don't fight? It's such benign events, tattle-taling.”