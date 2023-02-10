 
entertainment
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Fast and Furious’ Vin Diesel wants Robert Downey Jr. in the next film

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

‘Fast and Furious’ Vin Diesel wants Robert Downey Jr. in the next film
‘Fast and Furious’ Vin Diesel wants Robert Downey Jr. in the next film

Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel reportedly suggested name of Robert Downey Jr. to join the franchise for just one film left in the speedy saga after the May premiere of Fast X.

The 55-year-old actor was asked about his dream cast at the Fast X trailer premiere on Thursday, Deisel immediately mentioned RDJ’s name without hesitation for the role of protagonist Dom Toretto.

“Without telling you too much about what happens in the future, there’s a character who is the antithesis of Dom who is promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom,” he said.

He also added, “There is somebody that believes that’s the future, and that’s at direct odds with the Toretto mentality.”

However, when questioned about if he’s pitched Downey Jr. the role yet, Diesel simply growled and said playfully in a menacing tone,

“How dare you ask me this question in front of all these people? I have pride and I have dignity.”

Diesel’s co-star Michelle Rodriguez also had thoughts on the red carpet about who she’d like to see in the final Fast and Furious film.

"Who’s the guy from these amazing ‘Jason Bourne’ movies? Matt Damon!" Rodriguez said. 

"I fucking want Matt Damon. Matt Damon, would you be in a ‘Fast and Furious’ movie? C’mon, we got four Oscar winners, man. And you’re an Oscar winner!" she added.

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna says she’s so focused on Super Bowl show that she forgot her birthday

Rihanna says she’s so focused on Super Bowl show that she forgot her birthday

Kate Middleton breaks royal rule as she reunites with former teacher?

Kate Middleton breaks royal rule as she reunites with former teacher?
Jennifer Aniston wraps filming 'The Morning Show' season 3, posts BTS snaps

Jennifer Aniston wraps filming 'The Morning Show' season 3, posts BTS snaps
Netflix ‘Next in Fashion’ season 2 trailer: Gigi Hadid, Tan France welcome Bella Hadid

Netflix ‘Next in Fashion’ season 2 trailer: Gigi Hadid, Tan France welcome Bella Hadid
Jeremy Renner expresses 'hope' as snow melts outside his Lake Tahoe home

Jeremy Renner expresses 'hope' as snow melts outside his Lake Tahoe home

Prince Harry great at writing about ‘toxicity’ since he has ‘similar traits’

Prince Harry great at writing about ‘toxicity’ since he has ‘similar traits’
Prince Harry ‘tattle-taling’ like a child about ‘my like brother hit me’

Prince Harry ‘tattle-taling’ like a child about ‘my like brother hit me’
Billie Eilish gets 5-year restraining order from ‘man who broke into her childhood home’

Billie Eilish gets 5-year restraining order from ‘man who broke into her childhood home’
Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William’s visit to Cornwall

Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William’s visit to Cornwall
Prince Harry ‘in a calm state of mind’ amid ‘Spare’ backlash

Prince Harry ‘in a calm state of mind’ amid ‘Spare’ backlash
Prince Harry’s ex-lover says he ‘traded down’ from her to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s ex-lover says he ‘traded down’ from her to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry just ‘who do you think you are now?’ experts clap back

Prince Harry just ‘who do you think you are now?’ experts clap back